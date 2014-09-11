Image zoom

Chanel, Armani, Bulgari — these fashion heavyweights are known for their haute couture. But haute cuisine?



Off the runways, fashion houses are making their mark in the culinary world with their own designer eateries, from fine-dining restaurants to grab-and-go coffee shops. See our guide to the most stylish spots around the globe.

Ralph Lauren

The Details: This week, Ralph’s Coffee (pictured above) opened on the second floor of the Polo Ralph Lauren flagship store in New York City, with a menu that includes pastries and sandwiches alongside teas, juices and a special offering of Ralph Lauren’s own private coffee blends.

The Scene: Bright, clean and all-American with marble-top bistro tables, white-and-green color scheme and branded ball caps available for purchase

The Location: N.Y.C.

What to Order: Herb roasted turkey sandwich with cranberry chutney, arugula and mayonnaise on artisan cranberry pecan bread

Cavalli

The Details: Roberto Cavalli entered the restaurant scene in 2002 by opening a cafe next to his Florence clothing boutique. Since then, his designer eateries have popped up across Europe and then in Miami in 2013.

The Scene: Restaurant by day and model-spotting club by night, Cavalli Miami could not be more over-the-top: Animal print chairs, floral-patterned table cloths and futuristic light fixtures fill the dining room. The Tuscan cuisine matches the grandeur, with hearty pasta dishes and generous mains of fish and meat.

The Locations: Florence, St. Tropex, Dubai, Milan, Beirut, New Delhi, Miami, Ibiza

What to Order: Crab ravioli with artichokes and Genova pine nuts

Versace

The Details: The gilded Palazzo Versace was the first fashion-branded hotel when it opened in 2000. It now houses four restaurants, all with varying degrees of decadence and grandeur — but Vanitas, the hotel’s main restaurant, takes the crown.

The Scene: An illuminated blue lagoon, Corinthian columns and floor-to-ceiling windows surround the candlelit restaurant. The modern Australian cuisine, offered as both a tasting menu and a la carte, is served atop brightly-colored, Versace-embellished plates. Think of it as a cross between Versace and Versailles, but with more Aussies and no Marie-Antoinette.

The Location(s): Queensland, Australia

What to Order: The 32-year aged beef with smoked garlic

Armani

The Details: It seems that the designer mogul has his sights set on becoming a food mogul as well. His vast portfolio of restaurants and bars includes N.Y.C.’s Armani Ristorante (pictured above), Emporio Armani Cafes and the new Armani/Caffe, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The Scene: The posh Armani Ristorante opened above Armani’s Fifth Avenue storefront in 2008, complete with a catwalk and white circular booths with black leather tops. Despite its tourist-centric location, Armani’s authentic Italian menu pulls in both hungry New York natives and curious out-of-towners.

The Locations: N.Y.C., Istanbul, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, Cannes, Paris, Kuwait City, Tokyo, Santiago, Dubai, Milan

What to Order: Ossobuco Alla Milanese, braised veal shank “Milanese style” with saffron risotto

Tommy Bahama

The Details: Hawaiian shirts and palm tree-printed swim trunks aren’t just a fashion statement — they’re a lifestyle at the brand’s in-store, island-inspired restaurants.

The Scene: It’s an easygoing type of luxury: The Mauna Lani location in Hawaii (pictured above) features beautiful views from its outdoor deck and tropical-themed entrees (jerk chicken, anyone?), but all we can think about is sipping a frozen drink on that picturesque patio.

Locations: Several locations in California, Florida and Hawaii, as well as in Las Vegas, N.Y.C., Houston and Scottsdale, Ariz.

What to order: A Leap Of Faith cocktail with jalapeño tequila, grapefruit, agave nectar and lime

Chanel

The Details: Mademoiselle Chanel and renowned French chef Alain Ducasse joined fashion and food forces to create Beige, the restaurant located on the top floor of the Chanel Ginza Building in Tokyo.

The Scene: The contemporary French menu is influenced by local Japanese produce, while the décor is all-Chanel with subtly elegant tones of beige, brown and gold.

The Location(s): Tokyo

What to order: Chocolate praline Chanel squares for dessert

Bulgari

The Details: The design house now owns several luxury hotels across the globe and outfits each with an equally-glamorous restaurant, like their Rivea London.

The Scene: Rivea London fits right into its hotel surroundings: Crisp decor, grand dining room and French- and Italian-inspired cuisine. The small plates menu offers modern, minimalist but totally delightful-sounding seafood and vegetable dishes.

The Locations: Milan, London, Bali, Tokyo

What to Order: Warm octopus and potato salad

Coming Soon: Brooks Brothers

What goes better to go with a designer sport coat than a dry-aged, 20-oz. ribeye? Slated to open in 2015, the Brooks Brothers Steakhouse will be just around the corner from its flagship Madison Avenue store in N.Y.C.

—Morgan Gibson

