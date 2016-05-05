PHOTOS: The Greatest and Most Gloriously Terrible Rainbow Cake Fails

It’s no secret the rainbow food trend has taken over our Instagram feeds/lives.

In a matter of months, the pigment revolution has been leaving its brightly-colored mark on bagels, grilled cheese sandwiches, lattes and — of course — cakes.

While we’re not yet sick of the trend (a rainbow grilled cheese sandwich sounds oddly appetizing, TBH), these food adventurists took their passion for vibrant meals a step further.

Unfortunately, as is the case with labor-intensive, built-for-Instagram recipes, the end result usually tends to look rather … interesting (read: not a spitting image of the recipe photo). But, let’s be honest, the disasters are always more fun and memorable than turning out a flawless creation.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most memorable fails, courtesy of aspiring bakers who bravely took on the rainbow challenge. We salute you, friends.

THE OVERFLOWING MASON JAR CAKE

But to be fair, is having too much cake batter a bad thing?

THE ‘NOT REALLY A RAINBOW’ MASON JAR CAKE

ROYGBIV? More like OGV.

THE SPLOTCH CAKE

The neon bright colors that gathered towards the center of the cake saved this creation from being a total fail.

THE TIE-DYE CAKE

“It’s what’s on the inside that matters” doesn’t necessarily apply to this pic.

THE CAKE WITH ALL THE BALLS

Not so ballin’ after all.

THE CYLINDER … CAKE (?)

Hmm, we’d still eat it.

THE ‘TOO MUCH FROSTING’ CAKE

JK, there’s no such thing as having too much frosting.

THE BREAKFAST CAKE

If these rainbow pancakes had a slogan, it would be: “Having a bad day? Make sure your breakfast matches your mood.”

THE RAINBOW CUPCAKES

Hey, at least they’re bright.

THE TWO-TIERED RAINBOW CAKE

We’d have no problem serving this at a dinner party. What? It’s boho-chic.

THE CUP-LESS RAINBOW CUPCAKE

We just have so many questions.

THE SIX-TIERED RAINBOW CAKE

Why art thou so unbalanced?