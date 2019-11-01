Image zoom Victor Protasio

The culinary star serves up a decadent side dish—featured in her new cookbook Rachael Ray 50—that’s sure to take center stage at your holiday table

Rachael Ray’s Creamed Spinach with Taleggio

2 lbs. large-leaf spinach, stemmed and coarsely chopped (4 bunches)

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

4 garlic cloves, chopped

3 shallots, finely chopped

1 cup heavy cream

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/8 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

1 lb. Taleggio, rind trimmed and cheese diced (about 2 cups)

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from ½ lemon)

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (about 2 oz.)

1. Bring a kettle or medium saucepan of water to a boil. Line a large colander with a large, clean kitchen towel. Fill colander with spinach leaves and pour boiling water over the spinach to wilt the leaves. When cool enough to handle, wrap up and twist the towel to wring out all excess liquid. Finely chop the drained spinach. (If you don’t have a very large colander, do this in batches.)

2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil. Then add the butter. When the butter foams, add the garlic and shallots, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly or until the shallots soften. Add the cream, and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Melt in the Taleggio. Add the lemon juice and Parmigiano-Reggiano, stirring until melted. Add the spinach to the sauce, and serve immediately.

Serves: 8

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes