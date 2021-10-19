Rachael Ray Was a First-Time Bridesmaid at Anne Burrell's Wedding
Anne Burrell married Stuart Claxton in an Oct. 16 ceremony with her best girlfriends by her side
Anne Burrell got married with her best girlfriends by her side — including celebrity chef, Rachael Ray.
Ray was a bridesmaid for the very first time at Burrell's Oct. 16 nuptials to Stuart Claxton at the Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y.
"My beautiful bridesmaids!!" Burrell wrote on an Instagram photo of the group ahead of her wedding. "I feel so grateful to have such an AMAZING group of smart, strong, funny and just AMAZING people around me. I am truly a lucky girl !!!"
Burrell's maid of honor was her sister, Jane, and her wedding party also included bridesmaids Aura Carpenter and Melissa Rosenfield, founder of the IFP Communications public relations agency.
Ray, Rosenfield, and Jane all wore burnt orange "classic fifties-style party dresses" with an A-lined, tea-length skirt, while Carpenter wore a black and floral off-the-shoulder gown.
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE before she said "I do," Burrell said she had the orange dresses custom made because she had a hard time finding exactly what she liked.
"I was looking around at bridesmaids dresses and everything just sort of seemed shapeless, and pastels. And I'm like, 'That's not really my jam,'" she said.
The end result also had a lining of tulle underneath the skirt in a different color for each bridesmaid. "We'll only see that though when they're sitting down, or when they're dancing," said Burrell. "So we'll see that little pop of color, and each one is individual."
Burrell arrived down the aisle in a horse and carriage wearing a gorgeous gown by Carolina Herrera.
"I don't care about the cheese factor. Every time I mention the horse and carriage Stuart laughs a little bit," said Burrell, "and I'm like, 'Alright, whatever. It's my moment and I mean to have it.' "
Burrell and Claxton had a "pre-moon/bachelorette situation" in Europe before the wedding with the bridesmaids and their spouses. They traveled through Spain and Italy, stopping in Rome for a few nights before the men went home and the women continued on to Ray's home in Tuscany.
"I don't know if I would say it was very bachelorette-y, but it was exactly what I wanted," said Burrell. "I will give up a Vegas vacation to stuff my face full of carbonara in Rome any day of the week."
- Rachael Ray Was a First-Time Bridesmaid at Anne Burrell's Wedding
- Survivor: Fiji Contestant Michelle Yi Stabbed and Beaten by Homeless Woman in Early Morning Attack
- The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Reflects on Her Split from Peter Weber: 'I Have No Regrets'
- Meghan McCain Reveals Severe Postpartum Anxiety After Baby Liberty — and the Help That Saved Her