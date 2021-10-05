Rachael Ray Is Going to Officiate Bob Harper's Upcoming Wedding

Bob Harper and fiancé Anthony Gutierrez are hoping to have a a New York City winter wedding at the Chelsea Hotel with "a punk-rock vibe," Harper told Rachael Ray at a taping of her talk show, Tuesday

Bob Harper is going to have a close friend by his side when he and fiancé Anthony Gutierrez walk down the aisle.

The former Biggest Loser host and trainer, 56, revealed on Tuesday that longtime friend and fellow TV personality Rachael Ray would be officiating his upcoming nuptials.

He spilled the beans at a taping of Ray's self-titled syndicated talk show, The Rachael Ray Show — the first she's had back in her New York City studios this season.

To celebrate Ray's return — and her show's new set — Harper even presented Ray a beautiful black and white photograph he snapped at NYC's famed Brooklyn Bridge. His housewarming gift will be part of the show's new set décor.

Harper's appearance on Rachael Ray airs Oct. 13 (check local listings).

It's unclear when Harper and Gutierrez plan on tying the knot, though Harper told Ray he's hoping to have a a New York City winter wedding at the Chelsea Hotel with "a punk-rock vibe" (in Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, who famously died at the locale).

The two have been together since at least 2016, when Gutierrez appeared on an episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now alongside Harper.

There, the two playfully opened up about their dynamic in the kitchen. "He is a great sous-chef. He does everything that I tell him to do," Harper joked of Gutierrez, who teased back, "He just likes to boss me around in the kitchen."

Gutierrez stayed by Harper's side when Harper suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2017, supporting the star throughout Harper's resulting battle with depression. "I had to go back to the drawing board and find out what my purpose was," Harper later told PEOPLE continued. "Who I am. I had to go through a lot personally and emotionally."

They appeared to have gotten engaged in June 2019, each sharing to Instagram a photo of their hands resting on top of each other, wearing matching gold rings.

"Well this happened yesterday. A great combination of @cartier & @viacarota," Harper wrote at the time, tagging jewelry retailer Cartier and Via Carota, a New York City restaurant. Harper also added the hashtags "#loveislove" and "#pantherring."

"I can do this forever," Gutierrez captioned his post.

As for Ray, she knows a little something or two about long love.

"We balance each other, we always have," Ray told PEOPLE last month. "We knew we'd get through this together."

The key to surviving it all? Their ability to stay positive, even during the harshest of circumstances.

"When you're left at home alone for too long, you start to lose a little perspective. You can get tunnel vision and think, 'Everything's revolving around us and our little problems.' But there are so much worse positions we could be in," Ray said. "I'm alive. I have a roof over my head. I have a job. There are people all over the food industry who have suffered and don't know what to do. Not to mention the millions of people who have died."