Rachael Ray Speaks Out After House Fire: 'Grateful for What We Have, Not What We've Lost'

Rachael Ray is thankful for her family's safety following a fire at her New York home over the weekend.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at the residence of the talk show host, 51, and her husband John Cusimano. A rep for Ray told PEOPLE that "the house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent."

Speaking out after the blaze, Ray tweeted to her fans thanking them for their well wishes, and showed gratitude to the firefighters who showed up to help extinguish the flames.

"Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home," she wrote. "Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay."

She added: "These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost."

In a subsequent tweet, Ray said she lost her mobile phone during the hectic night. "I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member) Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…!" she said.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed to multiple local outlets that firefighters rushed to Ray's house on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne at around 8 p.m., and Sheriff Jim LaFarr told KRQE that there were no injuries.

Brian LaFleure, Warren County director of emergency services and fire coordinator, told CNN that the cause of the fire is still to be determined.

"Everyone was able to get out safely," said LaFleure. "There were no injuries, which was good. Right now, we're in the process of determining what the cause may be. It's nothing suspicious, but we're looking to determine what the cause was."

Hours before the fire erupted at her home, Ray shared photos of their meal during an outing with friends. "@johnmcusimano’s golf day ⛳️ w friends - first friend outing in months!!" the Food Network star posted on Instagram.

Ray has been cooking from her home during the pandemic. In April, she gave fans a closer look at her cooking space with an in-depth tour of her kitchen. In the video, the star also showed off a variety of art pieces and photographs gifted to her by close family friends.