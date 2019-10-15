Rachael Ray Tears Up While Discussing Her Career on The View: 'The American Dream Is Still Alive'

Rachael Ray got a little emotional looking back at how far she’s come.

While stopping by The View on Tuesday, the cook and talk show host spoke about why she decided to write her most personal book to-date, Rachael Ray 50.

“This is totally different, it’s not just a cookbook, it’s a scrapbook,” she says of the title, out Tuesday. “It’s kind of like a mini memoir of my life. I wrote it because I wanted to celebrate all of the wonderful opportunities — I’m going to cry — that I’ve had in my life and I wanted to prove to people that anybody could be Rachael Ray. If you’re an American, the American dream is still alive.”

“It’s a love story,” Ray, 51, continues. “It’s an ode to being an American. A grateful American. A grateful American waitress and food professional.”

Image zoom Rachael Ray and John Cusimano Jim Spellman/WireImage

In the book, Ray, a New Yorker who grew up in her family’s restaurants and developed her signature 30-Minute Meals show while working in a specialty food store, touches on everything from her 14-year marriage to husband, John Cusimano, to her hatred for being in front the camera (a still photographer’s camera that is, not the crew who films her for The Rachael Ray Show nearly every day.)

“It’s all these fun episodes from my life. I write about Italy. I write about being the most awkward celebrity in the world,” she laughs. “But in the end, it’s supposed to just be kind of a big hug and a celebration of if work hard and you’re grateful for it — and you make some good cheese grits — good things can happen.”

Image zoom Rachael Ray's S'mack Burger for Uber Eats

Ray also treats The View co-hosts to some of the dishes in the book, like her S’mack Burger, her spin on McDonald’s Big Mac, and a Tuscan-style pot roast inspired by the meals she serves at the wedding anniversary trip to Italy she plans for all her friends each year.

Even more recipes from Rachael Ray 50 are being highlighted in Ray’s latest addition to her massive food empire: a virtual restaurant for Uber Eats. From October 17 through December, customers in 13 cities like Los Angeles and Dallas can order menu items being prepared exclusively for Uber Eats. If you’re 1 of 250 lucky orderers in each city, you’ll also nab a copy of her book with your food.