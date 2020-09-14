The celebrity chef is set to provide further detail and footage of the devastating fire during the season premiere of her daytime talk show Monday

Rachael Ray Shares First Look at the Aftermath of Her August House Fire

Rachael Ray is giving fans an inside look at the aftermath of the horrific house fire that devastated her New York home last month.

On Sunday, Ray, 52, shared a clip on Instagram of what was left of her Lake Luzerne abode, promising to provide further detail and footage during the season premiere of her daytime talk show on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This was our bedroom, and our library," the celebrity chef shares in the short clip, as she walks viewers through the house wreckage. "And that was our bathroom and our dressing area."

Ray, her husband, John Cusimano, and their dog, Bella, were not harmed in the fire that destroyed their home.

Image zoom Rachael Ray Show Instagram; Taylor Hill/WireImage

Ray previously teased that she would be discussing the devastating fire that ravaged her home on her talk show in two other Instagram posts shared last week.

In one post shared on Friday, Ray reveals that she and her husband watched their house burn down in just an hour. "It's blood curdling, chilling from head to toe," she shares in the video.

The clip then reveals that the segment on her talk show will also feature the fire investigator who was on the scene, alongside an interview with comedian Denis Leary, whose firefighter foundation helped Ray "prepare for the worst."

Another Instagram post shared on Saturday shows the damage done to the home along with a statement from Ray.

"On Aug. 9th, my house burned," the statement reads. "15 years of memories; 40 years of notebooks, drawing, thoughts, my life's work."

"In the years that I lived here, I learned an awful lot. In the few weeks since it burned, I think I've learned even more. Today, we're going to share what's left of our home," she continues.

After the fire broke out in August, a rep for the television host confirmed that Ray and her loved ones were not harmed in the destruction.

"Rachael, her husband John [Cusimano] and their dog Bella are safe," a rep for Ray previously told PEOPLE. "The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent."

The Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed to multiple local outlets that firefighters rushed to Ray's house on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne at around 8 p.m. and Sheriff Jim LaFarr told KRQE that there were no injuries.

Hours before the fire erupted at her home, Ray shared photos of their meal during an outing with friends.

RELATED VIDEO: Rachael Ray Is ‘Focusing on Gratitude’ After House Fire — According to Rachael Ray in Season's Editor in Chief

Ray spoke out after the blaze, where she thanked her fans on Twitter for their well wishes, and showed gratitude to the firefighters who showed up to help extinguish the flames.

"Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home," she wrote at the time. "Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay."

She added: "These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost."