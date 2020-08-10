Firefighters reportedly rushed to Rachael Ray's house on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne at around 8 p.m

Rachael Ray, Her Husband John and Their Dog Are 'Safe' After Fire at Their New York Home

Rachael Ray was not in harm's way when a fire erupted at her New York home on Sunday.

"Rachael, her husband John [Cusimano] and their dog Bella are safe," a rep for the celebrity chef tells PEOPLE. "The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent."

The Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed to multiple local outlets that firefighters rushed to Ray's house on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne at around 8 p.m.

Sheriff Jim LaFarr told KRQE that there are no injuries.

Hours before the fire erupted at her home, Ray shared photos of their meal during an outing with friends.

"@johnmcusimano’s golf day ⛳️ w friends - first friend outing in months!!" the Food Network star, 51, posted on Instagram.

Ray has been cooking from her Lake Luzerne home during the coronavirus pandemic. In April, she gave fans a closer look at her cooking space with an in-depth tour of her kitchen.

"I drew this house on a piece of paper and decorated it before it was ever built," Ray says in the video which was filmed for her Rachael Ray Show.