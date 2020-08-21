Investigators have since determined that the fire was an accident and started in the chimney of wood-burning fireplace

Rachael Ray Posts First Cooking Video Since Devastating Fire at Her New York Home

Rachael Ray has shared her first cooking video since a fire broke out at her New York home earlier this month.

The talk show host, 51, shared a recipe with her TikTok followers on Thursday, walking them through how to make the perfect tuna casserole.

“Casserole night, America — let’s do it” Ray excitedly proclaims at the start of the video, which appears to feature old footage from the kitchen in the home damaged by the blaze.

From browning the mushrooms to putting on the oyster cracker topping, Ray quickly runs through all the steps required to make the tasty dinner.

“Into the oven she goes — boom,” Ray says at the end of the demonstration, showing off the finished, and tasty-looking, meal.

The clip appears to be taken from the kitchen of the home that caught fire, though it was presumably filmed before the devastating event.

A fire broke out at the residence of the talk show host and her husband John Cusimano on August 9.

Afterwards, Ray sent a message of gratitude to the firefighters who showed up to help extinguish the flames, as she assured fans that her family was safe.

"Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home," she wrote. "Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay."

"These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost,” she added, later going on to post a photograph of her dog captioned “Safe and sound.”

Investigators have since determined that the fire was an accident and started in the chimney of wood-burning fireplace, PEOPLE can confirm.

“Following a thorough evaluation of the physical evidence, witness interviews, and various photographs and video clips, investigators from New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control have determined the fire which damaged a residence on Chuckwagon Drive in Lake Luzerne was accidental in nature and began in the chimney of a wood-burning fireplace,” Colin Brennan, Director of Communications, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said in a news release.

A more detailed report will be released "in the coming weeks."

Although Ray and her husband have gone through a challenging time, the Food Network star is hopeful for the future.

“In last few mos. we lost our dog of 15 yrs and our home to fire,” she wrote on Twitter Friday, seemingly referencing the death of her beloved dog Isaboo, who passed away “peacefully” in May.