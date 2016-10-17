Rachael Ray Crowns the Best Burgers in All the Land

New York City’s Black Tap may be known for their crazy, over-the-top milkshakes, but it’s now clear that they also know how to make a really good burger.

Rachael Ray hosted her annual Burger Bash competition showdown during the New York City Wine & Food Festival on Friday night—where Black Tap’s Joe Isidori was presented the coveted 2016 People’s Choice award. Isadori’s “The Greg Norman” burger—a juicy, wagyu beef patty topped with house buttermilk-dill sauce, blue cheese and arugula on a potato roll—beat out dozens of the nation’s best chefs for the crowd-favorite prize.

