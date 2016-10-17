Rachael Ray Crowns the Best Burgers in All the Land
New York City’s Black Tap may be known for their crazy, over-the-top milkshakes, but it’s now clear that they also know how to make a really good burger.
Rachael Ray hosted her annual Burger Bash competition showdown during the New York City Wine & Food Festival on Friday night—where Black Tap’s Joe Isidori was presented the coveted 2016 People’s Choice award. Isadori’s “The Greg Norman” burger—a juicy, wagyu beef patty topped with house buttermilk-dill sauce, blue cheese and arugula on a potato roll—beat out dozens of the nation’s best chefs for the crowd-favorite prize.
Mike Coppola/Getty
Mike Coppola/Getty
While the throngs of guests at the outdoor party on Manhattan’s Pier 92 were responsible for voting for the People’s Choice Award, it was up to an all-star panel of burger enthusiasts—including of Neil Patrick Harris and chef husband David Burtka, Chopped judge Marc Murphy, chef Josh Capon (who has won the People’s Choice award six times), and self-appointed #FoodGod Jonathan Cheban—to taste each speciality burger and present the Judges’ Choice.
The judges’ winner: David’s Cafe’s “The Burger Queen,” two beef patties topped with classic American cheese, tomatoes, romaine and dill pickles on a sesame bun served with bearnaise potato chips. Isadori’s Black Tap burger took home the judges’ prize last year.