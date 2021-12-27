Rachael Ray Celebrates Christmas in Her Rebuilt Home After Devastating Fire — See Her Decor!

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Construction on Rachael Ray's upstate New York home took a full year after it burnt to the ground in August 2020

It was a milestone Christmas for Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano.

The couple, who celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary back in September, spent the holiday together at their home in Lake Luzerne, N.Y. — the first Christmas they've shared there since the rebuilding of their house after a devastating fire completely burned it the ground in August 2020.

It was a pleasant upgrade from last year's holiday season when the pair held Thanksgiving on the back porch of their detached guest home during construction.

Now inside again, Ray appeared to go all out for Christmas, sharing photos of her decorated home to her Instagram page on Friday.

The Food Network start and talk show host hung a sea of sparkling white icicle lights from the windows of her great room, topping them with a garland runner. In the center of a room stood a tabletop Christmas tree, adorned with icicle ornaments and silver balls. A collection of owl figurines stood below (and presents wrapped in brown paper, below that).

"It's beginning to look a lot like….✨🎄✨," Ray captioned the photos.

Of course, Ray's post also included pictures of the spread of food she made, including bagel sandwiches decorated to look like reindeer and a Christmas Eve feast that even jolly old St. Nicholas couldn't finish.

She also posted a photo of herself on Christmas day hugging her dog Bella, writing. "Bella is so over the costumes, but she's my #Christmas🎄angel 😇."

"Merry Everything, everyone! Xo," Ray said.

Ray's house fire was caused by a fire ember that came out of the home's chimney and landed on the roof. She and Cusimano were in the home at the time, and escaped with a few personal items before the flames engulfed the entire structure.

"The entire property was gone. There was nothing," the talk show host told PEOPLE in September. "It was literally a hole in the ground. It was considered a 100% loss. And they cleared away the entire, everything. Took it all."

It took them a full year to rebuild, restoring in the process as much of Ray's original designs from when the home was first constructed 15 years earlier.

Throughout it, Ray and Cusimano, both 53, continued filming her talk show remotely and remained a united force to get to the other side.

"We knew we'd get through this together," said Ray, who chronicled much of the process in her latest book, This Must Be the Place. "When you're left at home alone for too long, you start to lose a little perspective. You can get tunnel vision and think, 'Everything's revolving around us and our little problems.' But there are so much worse positions we could be in."

"At the end of the day, John and I, we always come back to grateful. Some days are different than others, but we try to say, 'Okay, here's the new plan,' even when we get down," Ray continued — joking, "We're like Moonstruck over here. We just keep saying, 'Stop your whining and snap out of it.' "

Still, there were hard times. As tough as it was watching the home burn, seeing it rebuilt was sometimes just as painful.

"These huge machines, just taking literally our lives away," she recalled. "I would watch, every single day, past the window, while I was doing interviews, just for weeks, just them carting it all. 'Bye-bye.' "

The most difficult moment of all came when she saw the property completely rebuilt as she remembered it, something she first thought would be a comfort.

"Do you know, it's the opposite?" she said. "It really weirded me out. It was harder to walk in when they first finished rebuilding."

"The first time I walked in and just saw all of those white walls, I was a basket case," Ray added. "Because when you look at the walls you see everything that was there in front of you like you're watching a movie. Like vividly. And that was weird and hard. I could just not separate reality from... what was my life. ... It was easier to just see it gone than to look."

Since then, Ray has had her hands full with other renovations. Her New York City apartment flooded in September, amid the storms caused by Hurricane Ida.