Rachael Ray Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with a Star-Studded Bash on Her Show

The surprises kept coming on Rachael Ray‘s 50th birthday episode.

The talk show host, who turned 50 on August 25, donned a colorful, sparkly jacket for her milestone birthday, was greeted by several familiar faces during her season 13 premiere.

Bobby Flay, Curtis Stone, and Emeril Lagasse all showed up to celebrate with the birthday girl.

“When I saw him walk in, I thought ‘Oh, good, I don’t have to cook,'” Ray said after seeing Flay come through the audience, which was full of fans who were also turning 50 in 2018.

Throughout the show, the three chefs cooked for Ray while she enjoyed tributes from 50 celebrity chef friends including Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri, Gail Simmons, and Ayesha Curry.

“I love you so much, and I just want to thank you for all of the support you’ve given me over the years,” Curry said in her segment.

In the clip above, Flay started making his eggplant bolognese sauce when Ray asked for a glass of red wine. With no glasses in sight, Flay improvised and poured her a serving into a bowl.

“Oh, I can drink it out of a bowl like my dog,” Rays says as the crowd cheered her on.

One of her close friends, Beth Stern, also surprised Ray—who is a known animal lover with her own line of pet food, Nutrish—with 50 puppies that were rescued in her honor.

Stars like Ethan Hawke, Shay Mitchell, Kate Beckinsale and more are expected to make appearances on Ray’s show this season.