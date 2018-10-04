See Inside Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski's New York City Restaurant the Village Den

The Village Den is open for business!

It was only back in June that Netflix’s Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announced that he will open his first restaurant in New York during a live panel with the cast, and now he’s officially welcomed some of his first diners this week.

Directly on the corner of 12th Street and Greenwich Avenue in the West Village neighborhood, the vegan-paleo restaurant—which is a collaboration with his partners Lisle Richards and Eric Marx—is just as Porowski initially described it: fast-casual and healthy.

Karissa Ong for BeccaPR

The modern-cuisine restaurant is especially friendly towards people with dietary needs or restrictions, as the menu features icons and symbols for ingredients they should be expected in each dish and whether they fit into the Whole30, paleo, and keto diets.

An American-Italian diner with the same name occupied the space prior to Porowski’s restaurant. Clearly embracing that fact, the words “Better Den You Remember” in bold letters can be seen plastered on the windows outside the business. Small quirky details such as this can also be spotted inside the space along with a colorful modern art canvas and shrubs hanging from the ceiling.

If you can’t make it to the Big Apple but want to get taste of the new eatery, try making Porowski’s Kale Caesar Almond Vinaigrette from the menu, shared exclusively with PEOPLE.