How Karamo Brown's Queer Eye Costars Helped Change His Diet: 'I Never Thought I'd Be a Healthy Eater'

If you asked Queer Eye‘s resident culture expert Karamo Brown about his diet a year ago, he would have told you it was full of junk food. But after filming the hit Netflix series, he says his diet has adapted and he now craves leafy greens on a daily basis.

“Antoni [Porowski] has me on this whole fitness kick and every day I am eating big bowls of greens,” Brown tells PEOPLE of his food expert costar. “I am loving spinach and kale mixed together with cheese sprinkled on the top and a little protein like a meat of some sort. I get up in the morning and I find myself craving that.”

Brown has also enlisted the help the show’s fashion expert Tan France. “Tan is one of the healthiest eaters out of all of us but I never thought I would be a healthy eater,” Brown says. “I was always the one that was like full of garbage. So it’s weird that now my thing that I’m going to is healthy.”

However, while discussing the Fab Five’s upcoming lifestyle book with his fellow cast members, Brown realized his diet wasn’t the only thing that transformed after filming Queer Eye. The culture enthusiast also redecorated his apartment with the assistance of Bobby Berk and went bald at the suggestion of Jonathan Van Ness.

“Oh my God, they Queer-Eyed me,” Brown says. “I am having an existential crisis right now because I’m wondering, ‘Am I the one that’s been Queer-Eyed since we started the show?'”

“It was our secret mission that wasn’t actually televised,” France tells Brown. “We sorted out your hair and now your diet. Imagine what we’re going to do this season.”

“Next I’m going to get him out of bombers,” jokes France, referring to Brown’s go-to jackets.

“That will never happen, Tan,” Brown responds with a laugh. “I am taking bombers to my grave.”