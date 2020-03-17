Quarantine Cakes Are Helping Save This Bakery's Business During Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Courtesy Butter&

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Cake is the answer.

As small business owners across America struggle with how to stay afloat during the Coronavirus outbreak, one bakery is getting creative. Butter& in San Francisco, which normally caters to milestone occasions like weddings and big-number birthdays, is now delivering “quarantine cakes.”.

The small cakes serve 1-2 people, cost $50 each, and come with a PSA on top like “wash your hands” and “don’t touch your face.” Hazelnut and chocolate, matcha and strawberry and salted caramel and chocolate are among the flavor options.

Founder of the bakery, Amanda Nguyen, wrote of her decision to start selling the confections on Instagram after revealing that Butter&, which is only a few years old, had just a little over a month of reserves before they’d have to close permanently. “The only way we survive is by creating value for our clients in a new way for the current day,” she wrote.

“People can send them to each other, even if they can’t eat them together,” she added of the cakes. “In times of social isolation and fear, it’s human connection, acts of love, and comfort food that will get us through it.”

Image zoom Amanda Nguyen Andriya Rances

RELATED: Disneyland Donates All of Its Leftover Food After Closure Due to Coronavirus

Nguyen made the quarantine cakes available on Sunday, and just one day later, Butter& was celebrating their busiest day in history.

“What started as Butter&’s worst week ended up being our best in just over 24 hours,” she said. “To everyone who purchased a Quarantine Cake (& more), THANK YOU. You not only helped us cover costs for the week, you even enabled us to add to our reserves.”

Image zoom Courtesy Butter&

In another post, Nguyen went on to encourage other bakeries to create their own version of a quarantine cake to help keep their businesses going.

San Francisco is one of many cities in the U.S. ordering restaurants, bars, and wineries to either close, limit capacity or revert to only take-out orders in order to slow the rapid spread of coronavirus. It has been detrimental to the food industry.

RELATED: Chef Tom Colicchio Is Sharing His Best Tips for Novice Cooks Who Are Staying Home

Celebrity chefs like David Chang and Tom Colicchio are encouraging people to call their state officials to get restaurant workers included in the federal stimulus plan. “You can be connected to the capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121,” reads their tweets.

If you work in restaurants or care at all about the hard working individuals in the industry: please call your Representative and your Senators. You can be connected to the capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121 Demand that we are part the federal stimulus plan #toosmalltofail — Dave Chang (@davidchang) March 17, 2020

The roughly $850 billion package would allow the government to send paychecks to Americans within the next two weeks, aid the airline companies and support local businesses, according to the Washington Post.