“I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it,” Pusha T raps in the ad

Pusha T Disses McDonald's in Arby's Ad, Claims He Didn't Get Paid Enough for Signature Jingle

Pusha T is taking a stand against McDonald's.

The rapper, 44, takes aim at the fast-food giant in a new Arby's ad titled "Spicy Fish Diss Track" in which he takes credit for McDonald's "I'm Lovin' It" jingle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it," he rapped in the video for Arby's new Spicy Fish Sandwich. "You should be disgusted. How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it. A half slice of cheese, Mickey D's on a budget?"

He called McDonald's Filet-O-Fish "tasteless" and "drowned in tartar."

The advertisement — which was released on Monday — has been viewed 4.7 million times on Pusha T's Twitter.

"Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys," he captioned the ad. "Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway"

Pusha T also claimed in a Rolling Stone interview on Monday that he and his brother who is known by his stage name No Malice, were responsible for writing the brand's iconic "I'm Lovin' It" jingle.

The rapper alleged that the restaurant chain only paid them $1 million, saying the payment is "peanuts for as long as that's been running."

Justin Timberlake debuted the track — which was produced by the Neptunes — in 2003 and the company still utilizes it in ads.

"I am solely responsible for the 'I'm Lovin' It' swag and the jingle of that company," Pusha T told Rolling Stone. "That's just real. I am the reason."

He added, "I was a part of this and I should have more stake."

He told the publication that his decision to team up with Arby's helped to move on from his experience with McDonald's.

"I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way," he explained. "You know what? I'm over it."

McDonald's didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The issue of who is responsible for the jingle has been debated according to Pitchfork.

"That's crazy that Pusha T wrote the song to McDonald's 'I'm Lovin' It,'" marketing executive Steve Stoute told Hot 97's Ebro Darden in an interview in 2016.