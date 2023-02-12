Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Super Bowl Ads in New Betty Buzz Commercial

The commercial, which aired during the Puppy Bowl 2023, also features Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

Published on February 12, 2023 10:00 AM

Blake Lively's latest Betty Buzz commercial may ring some bells.

The actress and founder of the bubbly mixer brand stars in an ad that spoofs vintage, "rough-and-tough" beer commercials. The spot, which first airs during the Puppy Bowl 2023, also features her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that the Puppy Bowl was the perfect opportunity to air the ad for her relatively new business, which she founded in 2021:

"As a 90s baby, The Super Bowl is less about football and more about commercials with beer and Clydesdales. We couldn't afford the Super Bowl …or the Clydesdales… but we could afford the beer …sort of, ginger beer. No, there's no alcohol. Just fresh delicious chunks of ginger in an electrically sparkling base. The point is, I'm running a start up here. See you at the Puppy Bowl…"

While Reynolds isn't actually on screen in the commercial, he plays a "cowboy narrator," who gives a seductive play-by-play of how to enjoy Betty Buzz's ginger beer. In the clip above, he starts by whispering, "presenting Betty Buzz ginger beer."

While he describes the "bold flavor" in a drawl voice, bottles of the fizzy beverage glitter on the screen as white horses gallop in the background — a satire on classic beer commercials.

"The fresh ginger taste with just the right balance of spice," he adds.

Now with an even more intense whisper, he says, "Sip it, down it or enjoy it on its own — perfectly sized bubbles."

Lively now appears on screen, wearing a red flannel. Through the grainy screen, viewers can see her unpop the top with her mouth and pour it into a glass.

As Reynolds continues to lure viewers in with his description of the ginger beer's bubbles, Lively hilariously starts to chug the whole glass in one shot.

"Pair it with rum. Pair it with tequila. Pair it with whiskey. Pair it with anything – especially your mouth," Reynolds concludes the spot.

The commercial will air on Sunday on Animal Planet during the Puppy Bowl pregame show and during the Puppy Bowl on Discovery.

Lively's mixer company took three years to create before Betty Buzz was launched in September 2021. The five flavors — tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, Meyer lemon club soda, sparkling lemon lime and ginger beer — are available online and at select retailers including Whole Foods.

The beverages can either be mixed with liquor or sipped straight from the bottle, which Lively prefers as a non-drinker herself.

In November 2021, Lively spoke to PEOPLE about the support she received when launching the brand. "I've been very proud of [Betty Buzz] and it's been really cool and overwhelming to see people's responses to it," she said at the time. "It's been really neat to see all of the non-drinkers who have come out and said 'Thank you.'"

