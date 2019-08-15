Image zoom Hormel Foods Corp.

We may be headed for a pumpkin spice apocalypse.

On Wednesday, Hormel Foods Corp. announced that they are introducing a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Spam for the fall season, NBC first reported.

“True to the brand’s roots, SPAM® Pumpkin Spice combines deliciousness with creativity, allowing the latest variety to be incorporated into a number of dishes, from on-trend brunch recipes to an easy, pick-me-up snack,” Hormel’s publicist said to NBC in a statement.

The brand is hopping on the bandwagon first popularized by Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte, which was introduced in 2003. Since then, many food and beverage companies have embraced the autumnal tradition, creating seasonal pumpkin spice versions of their products.

As much as I enjoy pumpkin spice, this might be a bridge too far. https://t.co/Tx1NGevLYF — Tony Rossi (@tonyrossimedia) August 15, 2019

Some brave souls at The Daily Meal tried the spam ahead of its release (Sept. 23) and reported that it may not be as bad as the world predicts.

“It wasn’t as bad as I expected!” one taster said. “It definitely seems like it would work best when paired with other elements, like in a scramble or breakfast sandwich, though.”

Another agreed that it would go well with a brunch of eggs and waffles.

“It reminds me of breakfast sausage,” the second taster told The Daily Meal. “Honestly, it would go great with some eggs and waffles.”

The festive, canned cooked pork will reportedly become available on Sept. 23 and can be purchased online at on Spam.com or Walmart.com.