Ready or not, here they come! The Pumpkin Spice Latte, fall’s iconic and polarizing beverage, is almost here, seemingly marking imminent end of swimsuit season.

Now, weather may help a groundhog predict the start of spring, but scorching temperatures be damned when it comes to the PSL ushering in fall. With high heat waves across the country and wildfires raging in California, the thought of sipping a steaming cup of an autumnal brew might seem crazy to some, but the frenzy surrounding the PSL will soon be in full swing.

While Starbucks has yet to set a release date for their version, last year their revamped beverage became available September 8 — about two weeks later than their 2014 launch, disappointing some devotees.

McDonald’s is getting in on the action early, offering the McCafe Pumpkin Spice Latte nationwide on August 31, the same day as Peet’s Coffee, whose seasonal sippers include the Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Mocha, Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Javiava and Pumpkin Chia.