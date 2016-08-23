The Pumpkin Spice Latte War Is on! Dunkin' Donuts Is First Coffee Chain to Bring Back Pumpkin Coffee

If pumpkin-spice season were a battle, Dunkin’ Donuts would be winning.

The chain recently announced the return of their fall-flavored treats including pumpkin coffee, lattes and macchiatos. If you’re in the New York area, the drinks are already available at participating locations. Yes, that means you can pick up your first PSL of the year for lunch today, people.

Others will have to wait a bit long — but not much. Dunkin’s full pumpkin menu (doughnuts, munchkins and muffins) will be available nationwide by August 29. That’s two full days before the release of the McCafe Pumpkin Spice Latte at McDonald’s. Perhaps the most highly-anticipated PSL, Starbucks‘ fall drink has yet to make its debut, and the company has been silent on its release date so far.

All the more reason for Dunkin’ to step up their game, right? In addition to their pumpkin products, the chain is rolling out the new Salted Caramel flavored coffees, also available on August 29.