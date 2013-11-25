Image zoom

Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Serves 8

24 small gingersnaps, broken into pieces

½ cup pecans

¼ cup sugar

6 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

1 (¼-oz.) packet unflavored gelatin

4 eggs, separated

1¼ cups canned pure pumpkin puree

¾ cup light brown sugar

½ cup heavy cream

1½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice

¼ tsp. salt

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a food processor, chop gingersnaps and pecans until mixture is fine. Add sugar; pulse. Add butter; pulse briefly. Press mixture into a 9-inch pie pan and bake until firm, about 8 minutes. Cool on a rack.

3. In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin on top of ¼ cup cold water and let stand.

4. In a large saucepan, whisk egg yolks, pumpkin, brown sugar, cream, spice and salt over medium heat until thick and an instant-read thermometer reads 160 degrees, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in softened gelatin. Scrape into a bowl and refrigerate, whisking occasionally, until mixture cools, about 1 hour.

5. In a large bowl, beat egg whites with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually sprinkle in sugar. Increase speed to high and beat until stiff and shiny. Gently stir a third of whites into pumpkin mixture, then fold in rest of whites completely. Fill pie shell and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.