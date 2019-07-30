Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats Are Here to Get Your Taste Buds Ready for Fall

Image zoom Kit Kat

There’s still sunshine and beach weather ahead for weeks to come, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start getting excited about fall foods on the horizon.

Some of your favorite candy brands already have their calendars flipped to October, with Hershey’s innovating on some of their classic chocolate candies by giving them an autumn twist. Kit Kat, for one, is layering up for fall, adding a flavor that might just transport you straight to the Thanksgiving table: Pumpkin Pie.

Available nationwide starting August 1, Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie takes the classic Kit Kat wafers with a generous dose of pumpkin pie-flavored creme, enveloping the entire treat in orange-colored chocolate. Catering to pumpkin spice-lovers everywhere, the new candy first debuted in 2017 at a single retailer, but now they’re spreading them across the country for all to enjoy for the fall of 2019. The bars will be available for a limited time only, and retail for $3.99.

Hershey’s is also working on some other treats which will be released in the coming months, many of which are Halloween-inspired. You’ll soon be able to buy a Reese’s Pumpkin stuffed with Reese’s Pieces; a Halloween Assortment Skull Bowl perfect for Halloween night, full of mini Reese’s, Hershey’s, Mr. Goodbars and Krackels; and Hershey’s, Kit Kat and Reese’s candies with glow-in-the-dark wrappers.

