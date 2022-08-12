All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall

01 of 16 Pillsbury Pumpkin Cookie Dough Pillsbury Don't worry about lighting a pumpkin spice candle — just bake these cookies instead! If this pumpkin cookie dough with cream cheese chunks is too irresistible to pass up unbaked, the dough can be safely eaten right out of the fridge.

02 of 16 Oreo Pumpkin Spice Cookies Oreo On Aug. 15, the cookie mavericks are kicking off the pumpkin season with the return of these fan-favorite sweets! The limited-edition cookie is made with pumpkin spice-flavored filling sandwiched between two golden Oreos.

03 of 16 Partake Pumpkin Spice Muffin Mix & Soft Cookies Partake For a gluten-free and vegan treat that doesn't sacrifice pumpkin spice flavor, Partake steps up to the plate. The pre-made cookies are great for pumpkin snacking on-the-go and the muffin mix is ideal for anyone looking for a fall-themed baking activity.

04 of 16 Frosted Mini Wheats Pumpkin Pie Spice Cereal Kellogg's Enjoy a bowl of a cereal staple with a spiced twist this fall! The whole grain bites pack cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice with a layer of frosting for a slightly-sweet pumpkin spice snack.

05 of 16 Samuel Adams Jack-O's Pumpkin Ale Samuel Adams The pumpkin ale is packed with cinnamon and nutmeg notes, making it a perfectly refreshing choice for the 21+ crowd.

06 of 16 Special K Pumpkin Spice Cereal Kellogg’s The classic wheat and rice flakes get a pumpkin punch in this seasonal cereal. Nutmeg, allspice, ginger and cinnamon combine in clusters for a cozy spoonful in each bite.

07 of 16 Nestlé Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookies Nestle You can now have your pumpkin spice latte and eat it, too, with Nestlé's pumpkin spice-flavored cookie dough with white chocolate chips.

08 of 16 SkinnyDipped Pumpkin Spice Almonds SkinnyDipped These almonds dipped in yogurt and pumpkin spice seasoning make up the ideal fall-flavored and on-the-go snack.

09 of 16 Pumpkin Spice Cheerios general mills It's no surprise that the beloved "O"-shaped cereal, made with a medley of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, is making its triumphant return this year.

10 of 16 Clio Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Bar Clio The pumpkin spice yogurt bars have a chocolatey coating that can satisfy your sweet tooth. Plus, they pack 9 grams of protein in each serving!

11 of 16 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte 7-eleven Pop inside a 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store to choose between two seasonal drinks: pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice coffee.

12 of 16 Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Skyr siggi's With only eight ingredients, this lowfat yogurt is a simple and healthy way to enjoy the flavors of the season.

13 of 16 Dunkin' Fall Menu Dunkin The donut spot has plenty of autumnal additions to the menu. From the new nutty pumpkin coffee to the returning pumpkin cream cold brew, there's something for every fall fanatic.

14 of 16 Dairy Queen Pumpkin Pie Blizzard dairy queen Starting on Aug. 29, DQ is blending up some fall vibes with their seasonal dessert, which combines pumpkin pie pieces, vanilla soft serve, whipped topping and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

15 of 16 Krispy Kreme Fall Menu Krispy Kreme Starting on Aug. 8, four returning treats (the pumpkin spice original glazed donut, pumpkin spice original filled cheesecake donut, pumpkin spice cake donut and pumpkin spice latte) and two new sweets (pumpkin spice latte swirl donut and pumpkin spice iced coffee) join the donut chain's menu.