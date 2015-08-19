Puffle Cones Are the Greatest Way to Eat Ice Cream, Period

If you’re a fan of ice cream and bubble wrap (so, a human), you’ll be obsessed with the latest, greatest ice cream phenomenon: the Puffle Cone.

And, yes, it’s as adorable as it sounds. The geniuses at Cauldron Ice Cream in Santa Ana, California, put their own spin on a popular Hong Kong street snack called an “egg waffle,” morphing it into cone form and stuffing it with their delicious ice cream. (Some of their flavors include Vietnamese Coffee, Milk and Cereal, Earl Grey Lavender and Strawberry Shortcake, and we need to eat all of them immediately.)

Made from a sweet, egg-based batter, the puffle, well, puffs up when cooked, forming adorable little pockets that makes the cones super Instagram-worthy. The cones were only put on the menu three weeks ago, and already they’ve become a social media sensation.

I mean, look at them. They’re glorious. They love the camera.

Until the phenomenon spreads national — nay, global — we’ll just have to peruse cheap flights to L.A. and fantasize about making a pilgrimage to Cauldron Ice Cream.