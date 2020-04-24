Publix Buying Fresh Produce and Milk from Farmers for Food Bank Donations

Image zoom Publix Getty

Publix is doing what they can to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket chain announced on Wednesday it would be buying fresh produce and milk from struggling farms and dairies across the country, donating the items to food banks feeding hungry Americans.

Their initiative comes as the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States has forced restaurant, hotel, and school closures, leaving farmers who traditionally supply to those institutions with an excess of product.

Many of those farms and dairies have been left with no choice but to dispose of their stock, with no distribution process in place.

But Publix's program will fix that hiccup in the supply chain. Buying the food from Florida produce farmers and southeastern dairy farmers, they'll give the products to local Feeding America member food banks — providing families with fresh fruits, vegetables, and milk during the pandemic.

More than 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk will be donated in the first week of Publix's new initiative, alone.

"As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement. "In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida’s produce farmers, southeastern dairies and families in our communities."

"In addition to providing much-needed produce and milk to food banks, this initiative provides financial support to farmers during this challenging time," Jones added. "We’re honored to be able to work with these groups and do good together for our communities."

Publix has long supported local charities helping to alleviate hunger, giving more than $2 billion in food to people in need since 2009 (with a pledge of an additional $2 billion in food donations over the next 10 years).

The company's new initiative also comes after it made donations totaling $2 million to support Feeding America member food banks during the pandemic.

Said Paco Velez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida: "As we respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Publix understands that more families are turning to us to help put food, especially fresh produce and milk, on their tables. We’re grateful to Publix for not only supporting growers, but also for their years of support of Feeding South Florida."

As of Friday morning, there have been at least 867,105 reported cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and at least 44,464 deaths, according to The New York Times.

