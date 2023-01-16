'Great British Baking Show' 's Prue Leith Puts a 'Modern' Spin on Coronation Chicken — Get Her Recipe

The Great British Baking Show judge shares her Curry Chicken Salad with Mango & Avocado

By People Staff
Published on January 16, 2023 11:22 AM
Photo: Jen Causey

Prue Leith shares a spin on Coronation Chicken, a dish first served in Britain in 1953 to celebrate the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the throne.

"I doctored the original a bit for modern tastes," says the Great British Baking Show judge of this 15-minute recipe from her new cookbook Bliss on Toast. "The original had apricot preserves in it, so I've replaced it with mango chutney and added fresh mango and avocado to cut the richness."

"It's really very easy to make," adds Leith.

Prue Leith's Curry Chicken Salad with Mango & Avocado

½ cup mayonnaise

1½ tsp. curry powder

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

9 oz. cooked chicken, diced (about 1¾ cups)

½ cup chopped mango (from 1 [10-oz.] mango)

2 scallions, chopped

1 Tbsp. mango chutney

1 avocado, sliced

4 slices of ciabatta, toasted

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1. Stir together mayonnaise and curry powder in a small bowl. Stir in lemon juice. Thin the sauce with 1 to 2 tablespoons water until just liquid enough to coat the back of the spoon.

2. Stir together chicken, mango, scallions, mango chutney and half of the mayonnaise sauce in a large bowl.

3. Divide avocado slices evenly among toast slices; top with chicken mixture. Drizzle with remaining mayonnaise sauce; sprinkle with cilantro.

Serves: 2
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes

Quick tip! "Add a good squeeze of lemon and a big pinch of curry if it tastes slightly bland," says Leith. "You're flavoring the chicken as well as the sauce, so be brave rather than timid."

