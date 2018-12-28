Prosecco-Flavored Ice Cream Debuts Just in Time for New Year's Eve

If you don’t already have plans for New Year’s Eve, consider this an excellent excuse to eat ice cream straight from the pint on your couch.

Cavit Wines, who debuted their first bottle of Prosecco earlier this year, has teamed up with New York City ice cream shop Tipsy Scoop to develop a booze-infused dessert just in time for the big holiday.

The Strawberry Prosecco Delight features a vanilla base combined with Cavit Prosecco and a sweet strawberry swirl, according to the press release. The wine is produced from 100 percent Glera grapes and has touches of green apple, pineapple and citrus.

While you can purchase a cup of the ice cream at Tipsy Scoop in NYC, you can also buy a pint for $12 to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Liquor-infused ice cream isn’t the only way to enjoy both food and alcohol at the same time — Sugarfina has also returned with their infamous champagne gummy bears made with Dom Pérignon vintage champagne.