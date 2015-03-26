Image zoom

Your dream of having a home expertly made over by Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott has just become a reality.



The HGTV stars are launching Scott Living, a line of backyard décor featuring everything from patio furniture to planters to fountains, and will debut their new collection on QVC March 31 at 10 p.m. ET.

“We’re trying to give more of an indoor feel to outdoor living,” Drew tells PEOPLE. “We want to make it feel very comfortable and homey.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jonathan, a contractor and designer, and Drew, a realtor, explain that their motivation behind the new collection actually came from their fans, specifically via social media. “They were looking for some of the items like what we were choosing on the show, and something that they know we would put our names behind,” Jonathan says.

Image zoom

The Canadian-born twins—who recently renovated their own 5,400-sq.-ft. Las Vegas home—found inspiration for their collection through their travels in Europe. But while their pieces have an international feel, the prices aren’t extravagant—ranging from $50 for stools and planters to $300 for a three-piece patio set—which was an important factor for the Scotts.

“People can go to a certain destination—a high-end furniture store—and they can pay an arm and a leg for a beautiful set of furniture, but a lot of what you’re paying for is the name,” Drew says “We want to have the quality of the product, but we also know that having our name attached to it shows people that they’re going to have the durability, they’re going to have a product that lasts a long time and still looks beautiful.”

RELATED: Take a Look at Trisha Yearwood’s New Home Collection

The brothers are excited to channel their home and renovating expertise into décor that people can actually purchase themselves.

Image zoom

“When flipping a house, we know what buyers look for in different communities, we know what they want to see in a house to make it look fresh,” Drew says.

RELATED: 5 Things We Love From Ellen DeGeneres’ New Home Collection

Were there any rough patches in the design process? “The big one for Jonathan, he was determined to have a life-sized portrait of himself on a fur rug that would be an outdoor art piece,” Drew jokes.