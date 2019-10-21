See Property Brothers' JD Scott and Fiancée Annalee Belle Taste Test Cakes for Their Wedding

Oh, sweet love.

The Property Brothers‘ older sibling JD Scott and his fiancée Annalee Belle have finally gotten to the best (or at least tastiest) part of the wedding-planning process: cake testing! The couple popped in to Showboy Bakeshop in Las Vegas to try out different flavors for their upcoming nuptials this Halloween.

In an exclusive video of the outing, Scott and Belle look more smitten than ever, feeding each other bites of vanilla, funfetti and chocolate cake, among others.

“I think the flavor we initially were both surprised about was the strawberry cake with champagne frosting,” the makeup artist told PEOPLE. “It was such a perfect blend of flavors and something neither of us would normally gravitate towards.”

The couple, who got engaged last October, were also big fans of the bakery’s red velvet and Oreo cakes. “I think we have it narrowed down to about five to six flavors and even getting to that point was quite difficult,” she said.

Image zoom Taylor Made Photography

Despite their big day quickly approaching, the exterior of their dessert is even more up-in-the-air. Belle revealed that though they haven’t decided on the final look, they know that they want multiple cakes and “each one will be a representation of things we love and things that are important to each of us,” she said.

“At the end of the day, we wanted fun, quirky, colorful, delicious, and well-executed cakes and we couldn’t be happier with our choice to go with Showboy Bakeshop,” said the bride.

Owners Stephen Lowry and Jared Sullivan celebrated their own engagement shortly before meeting with Belle and Scott, so the decision to work together felt like a “kismet situation,” said Belle. The bakers experience competing on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars also helped seal the deal. “It means there will be great attention to detail and they can handle some pressure should anything unexpected come up,” she said.

Image zoom Taylor Made Photography

Scott and Belle are looking forward to celebrating their love after a difficult year for both of them.

In July, Scott revealed he’s been battling a debilitating mystery illness. He’s dealt with symptoms like dementia and extreme sensitivity to heat, and it wasn’t until recently that he was given some answers as to why. Causes include a gastrointestinal infection, and acute mercury poisoning, he revealed in an update last month.

Belle has been open about how challenging it can be as a caregiver as well. “It’s hard to watch my partner be not great all the time,” she said in an emotional video. “It’s just really hard.”

Yet they remain positive. “I’m excited to start this new phase of our life together and am so grateful for having such a wonderful partner,” Scott wrote on Instagram, “through the good times and bad.”