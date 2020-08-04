Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She's Kept 'a Sense of Normalcy' with Family While Social Distancing

Priyanka Chopra has been adjusting to the "new normal" amid the coronavirus pandemic by focusing on her work and her family.

"As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine," she tells PEOPLE. "I've been developing shows and movies, writing, and I finished my memoir. It's been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange."

Chopra says that she and husband Nick Jonas have taken extra precautions due to conditions which may put them at a higher risk for more severe cases of COVID-19, but it hasn't stopped them from entertaining their loved ones. "I'm asthmatic and my husband's type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful," she says. "But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I've had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we've done a few socially distanced lunches."

"If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that's virtually or whether that's in a socially distant way, I think that's really important to feel a sense of normalcy," she adds.

The actress, 38, has also recently taken on the role of creative advisor for the hard seltzer brand BON V!V, curating a "brunch box" that includes all of the equipment and accessories for a chic cocktail party for two. Chopra shares her recipe for a hibiscus popsicle-infused drink you can make using the kit in the video below.

Each box sells for $50, with 20% of proceeds going to CARE, an organization devoted to fighting poverty and empowering women around the world. "At a time when many people are staying at home and thinking about what they can do, finding ways of giving back is really awesome," says Chopra.

As for when she'll be able to leave home and return to film sets, Chopra—who has multiple movie projects in the works as both an actress and a producer—says that timeline is still unclear as coronavirus cases remain high in the United States.

"The rumblings are that a couple of projects should go on set by the end of the year, if not by mid-fall, maybe September or October, but the world is so uncertain," she says. "I am prepared to go back to work. I know I'll have to make sure that I'm extremely disciplined, super careful for myself and for everyone else, and take the quarantining and testing measures seriously."

"It's a new normal, and it's not going to turn back into being what it was anytime soon," adds Chopra. "So we just have to come to terms with that reality."