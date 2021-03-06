Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into," Priyanka Chopra said of the eatery set to open in late March

Priyanka Chopra Announces Opening of New Indian Restaurant in N.Y.C.: 'Can't Wait to See You There'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting into the restaurant business!

On Saturday, the White Tiger star introduced her fans to SONA, a new restaurant that's set to open in New York City in late March. "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with," the actress, 38, wrote on Instagram.

"SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there!" she added, praising the "delicious and innovative menu" which will take diners "on a food journey through my amazing country."

In addition to sharing a glimpse of the restaurant's storefront, Chopra Jonas, 38, posted two photos from a small prayer ceremony to "bless the space" — which was attended by her husband Nick Jonas.

"The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!" she wrote.

In a sweet show of support, Chopra Jonas' father-in-law was one of the first to celebrate the star's big news. "Congratulations," Kevin Jonas Sr. wrote on his Instagram Story, before playfully asking a very important question: "When do we eat?!"



"Anytime senior!" the actress replied. "It's yours."



Her business partner Maneesh K. Goyal also shared an appreciative post, calling Chopra Jonas the "creative force" behind the new business. "Opening a restaurant is a team effort for sure. I'm gonna spend the next few posts proudly sharing the people who brought SONA to life," he wrote alongside two photos of the pair.

"First, my kind friend @priyankachopra, who has been the creative force behind SONA. There is no one who better—and more boldly—personifies 'global Indian' than Pri. SONA is so lucky to have her in our corner," he added. From the design, to the menu, to the music, to even the name, Priyanka has her fingerprints all over SONA."

Continuing, he wrote, "Love you dear Pri! Our baby is finally ready for the world to see! We're about to have a lot of fun. See you all soon on 20th St! @sonanewyork."

"Honored to have such an amazing woman behind our story," the restaurant added in another post.

Chopra Jonas, whose new memoir, Unfinished, hits shelves last month, previously opened up to PEOPLE about how she's currently focusing on her career. "Right now I have my other babies coming out—my book and my movies and my TV show," she said.