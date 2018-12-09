See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 7-Tier Wedding Cake Inspired by the Palace Where They Wed

If you thought Priyanka Chopra‘s 75-foot wedding veil was big, wait until you see the cake.

The Quantico actress and Nick Jonas, who celebrated their nuptials with both a Western and a Hindu wedding to honor both of their religions, surprised their guests with a massive, seven-tier dessert following their first ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India on Saturday.

The cake’s design—which was first revealed in this week’s cover story—was influenced by the art deco style of the palace and featured a “romantic visual of the couple on the crest,” according to Sandeep Khosla and Aditya Motwane, respective founder-owners of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Motwane Entertainment & Weddings.

The newlyweds used a sword-like knife to slice into the cake. Their friends and family, including Jonas’ brothers Kevin (with wife Danielle), Joe (with fiancée, actress Sophie Turner), Frankie, and Chopra’s brother Siddharth, cheered them on as they laughed and struggled to make the first cut.

Both the bride and groom stunned in Ralph Lauren designs for the occasion.

Along with the massive cake, guests dined on food that blended “the classic with the eclectic,” said the wedding planners.

“Food from the Royal Kitchens of India (with secret recipes passed down generations) rubbed shoulders with European and American menus,” they added. “Comfort street food from around the world added to the mix.”

Chopra tells PEOPLE she loved how the celebrations honored both of their backgrounds: “It melted my heart,” she said. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”