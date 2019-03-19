Priyanka Chopra Jokes That She's a 'Terrible Wife' to Nick Jonas Because She 'Can't Cook'

There are never too many cooks in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s kitchen — because neither one knows how to whip up a meal.

Chopra admitted that neither she nor her husband are exactly the next Julia Child in a hilariously candid interview on The View on Tuesday.

“I can’t cook. And I told him that when he proposed. I was like, ‘Listen, you’re from a good southern home, you’re used to your mom making you amazing food,’” Chopra explained. “’You’re not marrying that girl. I cannot cook. I can make eggs, also sporadically, maybe at night.”

Luckily for the Isn’t It Romantic actress, 36, Jonas didn’t mind because he too, struggles in the kitchen, an admission that impressed his future wife.

“I’m a terrible, terrible wife in that sense, but the most amazing thing when I told him that, ‘Babe, I can’t cook and I hope you know that,’ he said, ‘It’s alright babe, neither can I,’” she recalled. “But you don’t hear that from guys! They’re usually like, ‘It’s OK, baby.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t either!”

Chopra married the singer, 26, in December after just seven months of dating.

And though Jonas isn’t bringing it in the food department, he appeared to make up for it in the car department, surprising his bride last week with a new black Mercedes-Maybach to celebrate the recently reunited Jonas Brothers’ hit single “Sucker” going to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“When the hubby goes number one … the wifey gets a @maybach!” Chopra wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her new ride. “Introducing … Extra Chopra Jonas … haha … I love you baby! Yaaay! Best husband ever … @nickjonas 😍❤️💋”

The former Quantico star appears in the “Sucker” music video, alongside Kevin Jonas’s wife Danielle, and Joe Jonas’s fiancée, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Chopra said on The View that the brothers’ decision to include their significant others in the video happened organically during dinner.

“It was actually just a dinner table conversation where we were talking about video girls and who should be in the video and everything, and the boys looked around the table, and looked at us, and we looked at each other and were like, ‘Oh yeah, that makes sense,’” she recalled. “’Of course, I mean, look at who we’re married to!’”

The whimsical video was shot in the same London castle as the Oscar-nominated film The Favourite.

“It was like, $200 million of art and we’re like, doing stupid s-,” Chopra said. “It was just, it was amazing, and especially to do it with your family, it was really great.”

The star was on hand to promote her upcoming YouTube special, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, which features interviews with stars like Diane von Furstenberg, Awkwafina and Simone Biles.