Baconator Pringles Now Exist and They Have All the Flavors of the Wendy's Burger

Pringles is on a roll with wild collaborations this year — first, they partnered with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty to create the Pickle Rick flavor, and now they've partnered with Wendy's to transform an iconic burger—the Baconator—into chip form.

If you're not familiar with The Baconator, it's a pretty massive sandwich made with a two beef patties, American cheese, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo. Somehow the flavor experts at Pringles have attempted to replicate the flavors of that giant burger into one small chip.

How do the chips compare to the real thing, though? Junk food Instagram @candyhunting did a side-by-side taste test. "The flavor of the Pringles touches on each component of the Baconator. The ketchup, cheese, burger, and bacon are all present here," the caption states. The only complaint from @candyhunting was that the bacon flavor tasted slightly burnt, but she said otherwise it's a "slam dunk."

Wendy's Baconator Pringles are officially available at grocery stores across the U.S.

In December 2019, Pringles announced their partnership with Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty: the Pickle Rick Pringles. The limited-edition flavor was released in February.

The chips were inspired by the most famous (and award-winning) episode of the cult-hit cartoon, “Pickle Rick.” In the episode, Rick turns himself into a pickle to prove to Morty he can survive as a pickle…and to avoid going to family therapy, naturally.