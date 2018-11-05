Pringles Is Selling Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie-Flavored Chips for Thanksgiving

Now, you can have an irresistible Thanksgiving dinner…in a can.

As a marketing stunt in 2017, Pringles created an entire holiday spread in potato ship form—we’re talking turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, creamed corn, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie. Unfortunately, they weren’t available to the public, with just a few very limited-edition packages.

In October, the company teased fans to “get your stretchy pants ready” in an Instagram post, indicating delicious things to come. Now, they’ve unveiled the news that three all-star flavors—turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie—will be available for sale this year.

“When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were,” said Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division in a press release on Monday. “We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people’s hands this year.”

If the idea of pumpkin pie potato chips freaks you out a little bit, keep in mind they are hardly the most unlikely brand to jump on the pumpkin spice trend (looking at you, Buffalo Wild Wings). Pringles has also unveiled a number of unique flavors over the years, such as milk chocolate, cheeseburger and Nissan Top Ramen chicken.

The new chips are only available for a limited time, and they will sold exclusively online beginning Tuesday, November 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET on the Kellogg’s store website. You can purchase a 3-pack for $14.99.