Prince Harry Revealed the Queen Gave Archie This Popular Kitchen Appliance — Here's Where to Buy Your Own

Apparently, Archie is a big fan of breakfast!

On the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Prince Harry candidly spoke about his 21-month-old son, sharing anecdotes about his hilarious personality, first word, and the special gift he received from Queen Elizabeth. While drinking tea on an open-topped tour bus driving through Los Angeles, Harry revealed that the Queen sent Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.

"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So [for] breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker," he told Corden.

He goes on to describe pouring the batter in and then makes a flipping motion with his hands, which tells us that the Queen likely chose a more expensive model. Harry also shared that Archie "loves it" when the waffles come off the grid and wakes up every morning asking for them. Archie's love for the delicious breakfast food has inspired us to up our morning meal game with some waffles.

That's why we spent a fair amount of time browsing Amazon for the best waffle makers, ultimately narrowing it down to the top five options based on customer reviews.

Here are the five best waffle makers on Amazon:

Since our list includes everything from the popular $10 Dash Mini waffle maker to the $100 Cuisinart Belgian waffle maker that bakes two at the same time, there are options to fit any budget.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

With over 91,000 five-star ratings, the Dash Mini waffle maker is Amazon's number one best-selling waffle maker. The compact, lightweight model features two nonstick grids that quickly and evenly heat up when plugged in. To use, simply pour the batter on the bottom grid, close the lid, and in just minutes you'll have the perfect miniature round waffles. The Dash waffle maker can also be used to make paninis, hash browns, and biscuit pizza, and it's on sale for just $10 right now on Amazon.

Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Presto Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker

The Presto Belgian waffle maker uses large non-stick grids and a unique 180-degree rotating design — like the one Harry described Meghan using — to evenly distribute waffle batter. This results in thick, 7-inch-diameter waffles with four easy-to-cut sections that are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Plus, the iron grids lock in an upright position for easy storage. Its space-saving design and ability to whip up delicious waffles are just a couple of the reasons over 13,000 Amazon shoppers left it a five-star rating — hundreds of reviewers even crowned it the "best waffle iron ever."

Buy It! Presto Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Oster Belgian Waffle Maker Stainless Steel

If you're looking for an affordable Belgian waffle maker, this one from Oster is less than $20 and loved by more than 12,000 Amazon shoppers. The stainless steel device comes with 8-inch nonstick plates that make large four-section waffles with deep grooves in each to hold lots of syrup. Unlike many waffle irons, this one has an adjustable temperature dial, so you can create your perfect waffle whether you like them light and fluffy or extra crispy.

Buy It! Oster Belgian Waffle Maker Stainless Steel, $17.88 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker

For those craving different waffle textures, this Cuisinart waffle maker uniquely features five different settings that allow you to control the crispiness of your waffle. Choose your desired level and wait for the green light to signify that it's preheated, then pour your batter in the center of the bottom grid and close the lid. The light will automatically turn off and turn back on once your waffle is ready to serve. For a limited time, you can snag this classic waffle iron for 46 percent off.

Buy It! Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker, $29.92 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Cuisinart Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron

Two waffles are better than one! This Cuisinart double waffle iron makes two of the tasty breakfast entrees at the same time, cutting your baking time in half. Pour your batter on one side of the nonstick plates, close the lid, rotate the iron 180 degrees, and repeat on the second iron. Once you've filled both grids, flip back to the original side to help evenly distribute batter. Similar to the other Cuisinart option above, this machine features six settings so you can get your desired waffle finish. It has an overall 4.8-star rating from the 8,000+ people who have left reviews, with many saying it's "easy to use" and great for big families. This high-tech Cuisinart waffle maker normally costs $185, but it's currently marked down to just $100 on Amazon.

Buy It! Cuisinart Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron, $99.95 (orig. $185); amazon.com