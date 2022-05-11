Oreo's New Pride Cookies Come Stamped with 'Proud' on Top

Oreo is embracing the rainbow this June.

The cookie brand will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community next month by dropping an official retail Pride pack in partnership with PFLAG National.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It's the third year Oreo is teaming up with PFLAG National — the largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies. And in the spirit of love, the pack is designed to be personalized and gifted.

The Pride Pack is wrapped in colorful packaging flanked with "authentic words of love for the LGBTQ+ community sourced from real, lifelong allies," according to a release. There's also a space where customers are encouraged to write "personalized notes of allyship before sharing cookies with their loved ones."

Best of all, the classic Oreo chocolate sandwich cookies inside are now embossed with the words "Proud" on them.

Pride Oreos Credit: Nabisco

The limited-edition Oreo Pride Pack is available for pre-sale online now. It'll hit retailers starting May 18.

Back in April, Oreo showed its allyship by dropping a two and a half minute short film in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The video — directed by Alice Wu, who also helmed acclaimed queer films The Half of It and Saving Face — featured a son coming out to his extended family, including his supportive mother.

"Coming out doesn't happen just once," the brand wrote on its Twitter account. "It's a journey that needs love and courage every step of the way."

"Share our new film 👇 and let someone know you're their #LifelongAlly,' the account added.

This is just one of the new limited-edition flavors Oreo has released in the past few months.

The Nabisco-owned brand turned 110 on March 6, and to mark the occasion they dropped Chocolate Confetti Cake — their first-ever limited-edition offering to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling has two layers, starting with the beloved vanilla creme fans know and love, mixed with sprinkles. A rich chocolate cake-flavored cream sits alongside it.

In April, the brand released Mocha Caramel Latte Chocolate Oreos, a playful take on the coffeehouse favorite, with two rich creme layers of mocha latte and caramel providing a deliciously smooth balance to Oreo's classic chocolate taste.

Oreo has put out a slew of limited-edition flavors over the years. Birthday cake, lemon twist, Neapolitan, watermelon, strawberries n' cream, fruit punch, cookie dough, root beer float, pumpkin spice, red velvet, key lime pie, cinnamon bun, s'mores, fruity crisp, blueberry pie, Swedish Fish, Peeps, waffles and syrup, chocolate hazelnut, salted caramel, peppermint bark, chocolate marshmallow, caramel coconut, strawberry frosted donut , strawberry milkshake, apple cider donut, salted caramel brownie — just name it, and Oreo has done it.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The snack giant has done many limited edition collaborations too — the most recent being a Pokémon partnership to pay tribute to some of the most beloved characters in the Japanese brand's 25-year history.