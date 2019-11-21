Pretzel Pop-Tarts Are Coming to Satisfy Every Sweet and Salty Craving

Image zoom Kellogg's

A beloved breakfast snack is taking on a whole new form.

If you’re one of those people who can’t choose between sweet or salty, you’re in luck — the new Pop-Tarts Pretzel is almost here to bring you a little bit of both. Kellogg’s gave a sneak peak of the new product in October at the National Association of Convenience stores, and released more information on them on Thursday.

The revamped version of the classic toaster pastry features a slightly salty pretzel crust, which according to food blogger @candyhunting, who sampled the snack, has “the same texture as normal Pop-Tarts, but have a distinct pretzel flavor and added saltiness.” With two sweet flavor options to choose from, chocolate or cinnamon sugar, any craving is sure to be satisfied.

You don’t have to wait too long to get your hands on these either. Pop-Tarts Pretzel hits shelves nationwide beginning in January 2020 and will retail for $3.50 per box.

Earlier this year, Pop Tarts introduced another new flavor, and a returning favorite, but both resembled the sweeter versions they’ve been known for. Frosted Confetti Cupcake returned after going off shelves in 2017 following requests from fans to bring it back. Pop-Tarts’ Frosted Chocolate Cupcake was their response to chocoholics looking for something a little more decadent.