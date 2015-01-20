Foodie-in-Chief: Every Restaurant that Obama Has Eaten In During His Presidency

Image zoom

Every time President Obama opens his mouth, people listen. And when he shoves something in there, people pay attention.



Based on a review of more than 12,400 reports filed by the White House press pool since he took office six years ago, TIME.com took it upon themselves to dissect nearly every one of the President’s public dining choices, including dozens of burger joints, a slew of steakhouses and more than 15 date night destinations with Michelle Obama.

Needless to say, this list is making us hungry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It’s no secret that our Commander-in-Chief’s go-to-meal is a good old fashioned burger. His locations of choice include everywhere from the ever-growing Shake Shack to Washington, D.C.’s Good Stuff Eatery to Matt’s Bar in Minneapolis (known for stuffing gooey, molten cheese in the middle of their patties).

But Mr. Obama isn’t alone in his foodie habits — when the First Couple goes out to eat, they do it right. Their date night dinners have included N.Y.C.’s pricy, farm-to-table Blue Hill, Honolulu’s Asian fusion hot spot Nobu Waikiki location and 12 Bones Smokehouse in Asheville, NC for some delectable barbecue. Let the reservation envy sink in.

Apparently steaks are also a fit meal for the leader of the free world. He’s dined at Washington, D.C.’s BLT Steak, Bourbon Steak as well as Bill and Giuliana Rancic’s RPM Steak in Chicago — where he chowed down on everything from a Grand Seafood Platter (oysters, shrimp, Alaskan king crab and lobster), a dry-aged bone-in Kansas City cut steak and the restaurant’s signature chocolate cake.

RELATED: 10 Photos that Prove the President Loves Burgers as Much as We Do

While the First Lady is his favorite dinner date, the TIME.com interactive gives a breakdown of all of the others frequenting his table, including one pastor, two mayors, and four governors.

So what’s Obama’s favorite restaurant? The president has eaten at Alan Wong’s Asian-fusion restaurant more than any other place during his six years in office — he gets the soy-braised short ribs.