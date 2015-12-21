The President will join Jerry Seinfeld hit the streets of D.C. for a chat and a cup of hot coffee

President Obama Will Share a Cup of Joe With Jerry Seinfeld on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Try not to drop your hot coffee in excitement, Seinfeld fans, but we’ve got some big news.



Not only is Jerry Seinfeld‘s cult hit web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee returning for its seventh season a whole week early, the premiere episode will feature none other than President Obama himself.

The pair filmed the surprise segment, which will premiere on Crackle and the show’s website on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 9:30 p.m., earlier this month in Washington D.C.

Though the trailer doesn’t reveal much about what the pair discussed — or, sadly, which of the capital’s coffee joints they visited — it does show Seinfeld pulling up outside the White House in a 1963 Corvette Stingray Split Window Coupe in order to pick up the President.

“Growing up in the ’60s my kid dream was always to be an astronaut. Doing a comedy show with President Obama in and around the White House felt like going into space. ‘How did I get here?’ ‘Is this really happening?'” Seinfeld said about his experience spending the day with Obama.

“The President’s humor and generosity are the only reasons this was even possible. He was so easy and fun to be with. Being President and just a cool guy to hang out with at the same time made the experience my own personal moonwalk. It was an unforgettable day.”

Of course, President Obama isn’t the only unforgettable guest joining Seinfeld for a quick coffee run: the new season will feature conversations with comedy legends like Will Ferrell, Steve Martin, Garry Shandling, Kathleen Madigan and Sebastian Maniscalco.

All of which means that finally, finally we’ll get the answer to the buring question on everyone’s minds: How many sugars does the President take in his coffee?