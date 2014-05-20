Snarling traffic and sending smartphone-wielding passerby into a collective tizzy, President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden held a lunch meeting on Friday at the Shake Shack in D.C.’s Dupont Circle (and hopped the counter for a photo opp).

This is hardly the first time Obama has held a brain trust over burgers, begging the question: What is it with the POTUS and ground beef? Is he hoping for the reported mental boost that comes from iron-rich foods? Is he rebelling against Michelle Obama’s healthy-eating reforms? Is he working through some kind of burger bucket list? There’s even an “Obama Eating Burgers” website devoted to the very thing.

We did notice that the Prez often chooses a spot known for its patties when he’s dining with a group; maybe that’s because he knows that few people can resist the allure of a juicy, perfectly cooked burger. Including us. Here’s the drool-worthy list of the spots where Obama has held a cheeseburger chow-down.

The restaurant: Charlie’s Sandwich Shoppe, Boston

The order: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and mustard, fries

The scoop: The POTUS stopped here for nearly an hour while campaigning for now-Senator Ed Markey, reports Boston Magazine. He won over the crowd by posing for lots of photos and leaving a $20 tip on an $8 order.

The order: Cheddar burger, fries, side salad

The scoop: The Washington Post reports that Obama hosted a casual lunch at this vintage-style diner for a group of campaign volunteers who had won an essay-writing contest about community organizing.

The restaurant: Shake Shack Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C.

The order: Burger, fresh-cut fries

The scoop: Obama and Biden’s recent lunch meeting at the Dupont Circle outpost of the nationally loved burger chain was to discuss a local reconstruction project.

The restaurant: Lincoln, Washington, D.C.

The order: Cheddar burger, kale salad, sweet tea

The scoop: The Washington City Paper writes that Obama came with a small group of donors that had won a contest to have lunch with him.

The restaurant: OMG! Burgers, Miami

The order: Cheeseburger, fries

The scoop: During the 2012 campaign, Obama’s secret service team gave the staff at this now-shuttered sandwich joint only 15 minutes to prep for the president’s arrival, reports the Miami Herald. But once again the generous tipper made it worth their while by leaving $40 in the jar.

The restaurant: Ray’s Hell Burger, Arlington, Virginia

The order: Cheeseburger

The scoop: Obama likes this independent burger chain so much, he even took Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to the now-shuttered Arlington branch, according to NPR.

The restaurant: Mintwood Place, Washington, D.C.

The order: Cheeseburger, fries

The scoop: You can check out photos of the President and First Lady enjoying dinner with winners of a “Dinner with Barack” fundraising contest. Obama looks pretty pleased with his choice!

The restaurant: Scion, Washington, D.C.

The order: Cheeseburger, fries, spinach salad, iced tea

The scoop: Like Lincoln, Scion was another spot where Obama took winners of his “Lunch with Barack” contest, according to ABC News. The New American restaurant in DuPont Circle is known for its extensive beer list.

The restaurant: Good Stuff Eatery, Washington, D.C.

The order: Burger, fries, salad

The scoop: According to NBC News, Michelle Obama has taken her daughters to Top Chef alum Spike Mendelsohn’s Capitol Hill joint to sample the Prez Obama Burger (made with bacon and roquefort). Her husband visited Good Stuff the day before he turned 50, and reportedly bought lunch for a woman standing next to him in line.

The restaurant: Five Guys, Alexandria, Virginia

The order: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, jalapeño peppers and mustard

The scoop: Early in his first term, Obama went to the Quander Road branch of this chain with an NBC news team filming a segment about a typical day in his life.

—Lexi Dwyer