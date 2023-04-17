This Food Storage Container That Keeps Deli Meat Fresh for Longer Has 10,700 Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale

“Being able to see the food easily and not touch any icky deli meat bags is a huge plus”

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck

Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping.

Published on April 17, 2023 10:00 AM

Prepworks Deli ProKeeper Air Tight Silicone Sealed Food Storage Container Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

The only thing better than sampling meats and cheeses at the deli is the parcel you get to take home and feast on throughout the week. But without food storage containers, you might find yourself throwing away more than you bargained for.

Deli meats' freshness clock starts ticking as soon as you leave the grocery store, but with an airtight food storage container like the Prepworks Progressive Deli Prokeeper, deli foods simply stay fresher for longer. And it's currently on sale at Amazon for just $15.

The container has a clear attached lid and a silicone insulation seal that keeps air out and locks freshness in. It has a large capacity and measures 11.75 inches long, so you can keep slices of deli meat, cheese, or other perishable foods sealed inside without an issue. Plus, it has a grooved bottom, which keeps any excess moisture at the bottom of the container away from the food that's stored inside.

Prepworks Deli ProKeeper Air Tight Silicone Sealed Food Storage Container
Amazon

Buy It! Prepworks Progressive Deli Prokeeper, $14.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

For those who are fans of meal prepping or just like to keep track of what goes into the refrigerator (and when it needs to come out), the airtight food storage container's clear lid is dry-erase compatible. That way, you can label and date foods that are stored in the container without using flimsy stickers.

So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the container has garnered more than 10,700 perfect ratings from impressed shoppers. One reviewer praised the container's "sturdy and strong seal" and said the container "fits two pounds of deli meat and is very easy to open [and] close." They added, "Being able to see the food easily and not touch any icky deli meat bags is a huge plus."

Another buyer remarked, "This container is a great addition to any kitchen. The silicone seal keeps food fresh and prevents leaks, while the clear lid allows you to easily see what's inside." They highlighted it's "stackable, which saves space in the fridge or pantry." A final shopper agreed and said the "compact" container easily allows for other items in the fridge to be placed on top or in the surrounding space. They called it "top-of-the-line storage" that "keeps everything fresh with its amazing vacuum closure."

Don't carry on throwing away meat and cheese that goes stale. Check out the Prepworks Progressive Deli Prokeeper and keep your food fresher for longer while it's still on sale.

