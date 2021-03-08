This Viral Kitchen Gadget Has More Than 45 Uses — and It’s on Sale

Those familiar with TikTok know it's a great place to discover time-saving, life-changing products. One of the latest items to gain traction on the app is the Prepdeck, a sleek meal-prepping tool with more than 45 uses. Right now, you can buy it on Amazon for $15 off thanks to an on-page coupon.
The Prepdeck is a 21-by-6-inch box containing everything you need to ready your ingredients before cooking, from graters and slicers to a designated trash compartment. TikTok users have called it "one of the coolest kitchen gadgets ever," adding that it makes daily meal prep a breeze. Plus, the version Amazon carries has a marble-print exterior that will look great on any countertop.
Each Prepdeck comes with 15 microwave-safe containers of various sizes, which are marked with measurements and can be attached to 8 included prepping tools: a zester, peeler, juicer, slicer, garlic grater, cheese grater, and two air-tight lids. The base features a removable trash compartment, a utensil holder, and a cover that doubles as a cutting board when unfolded.
After you use your Prepdeck to slice, grate, and otherwise prepare your ingredients, simply empty and replace the sliding trash compartment, fold the cover securely on top, and store the apparatus in the fridge until you're ready to cook. When you're done cooking, cleanup is a breeze — every component is dishwasher-safe.
Buy It! Prepdeck Recipe Preparation Kit, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $124.99); amazon.com
It may be pricey, but according to Amazon shoppers, the Prepdeck is worth its weight in gold.
"LOVE this thing. It's completely transformed the way we cook," one wrote. "Meal prep can easily be done in advance, making cooking faster and more enjoyable. It also forces a better process while you cook, having access to everything you need in the one spot without digging around drawers. The ability to scrape things into the trash area as you go is genius."
"Love my Prepdeck more than I even expected," said another. "There are so many gadgets and storage containers. It has everything I need and more! A great value for all that is included!"
You can grab the Prepdeck Recipe Preparation Kit for its discounted price now. If it's anything like other viral TikTok products, you'll be glad you did.
