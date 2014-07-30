Image zoom

Scarlett Johansson is doing just what any other mom-to-be would do before she’s about to give birth for the first time: Go out to dinner before her nights are co-opted by a cute-but-demanding little someone.



Last Friday, which was also the start of opening weekend for Lucy, her latest movie, Johansson and fiancé Romain Dauriac joined friends for the opening of the new Cherry Izakaya in Brooklyn, which is the sibling to the more upscale Cherry restaurant in Manhattan’s Dream Downtown hotel.

“Johansson was snuggling with Dauriac as the couple enjoyed a long dinner. The table was the last to leave the restaurant,” a source tells PEOPLE. An “izakaya” usually refers to a Japanese bar that serves small plates meant to be shared, and according to the source, the couple and their three pals ordered several small dishes such as the heavenly sounding shiitake confit gyoza dumplings, a seaweed salad and an order of shishito peppers (which, just saying, happens to be the type of spicy food a woman might eat to kickstart labor).

Although Johansson abstained from alcohol, the rest of the group sampled the house-made nectarine wine and several creative cocktails such as The Belmont, which is laced with bourbon, and the Aperol spritz (which Dauriac drank).

We snagged the recipe for the summery Hachiko, which was also part of the order, so if Johansson’s game, she can ask Dauriac to blend her a well-deserved reward after the baby’s debut.

Hachiko Cocktail with Candied Fennel Chip (from Cherry Izakaya)

Serves 1

1 ½ oz. sake

½ oz. vodka

1 tbsp. agave syrup

½ tsp. salt

6 oz. grapefruit juice

1 sprig fennel

1 tsp. sugar

zest of 1 lime

1. Preheat oven to 250F.

2. Dust fennel in sugar.

3. Bake for 15 minutes or until crispy, remove from oven and set aside.

4. Add first five ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well.

5. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with zest and candied fennel.

—Lexi Dwyer