Chrissy Teigen is giving her fans something new to crave: Cravings baking mixes!

The cookbook author celebrated the launch of the first-ever line of Cravings baking mixes with a pop-up food truck in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The product launch includes three mixes: ultimate banana bread mix ($8), buttermilk mochi pancake mix ($7) and salted white chocolate macadamia nut cookie mix ($10). All three are adapted from Teigen's recipes and only require the addition of only one or two basic ingredients before baking.

Teigen teased a mysterious event with an Instagram story posted Tuesday morning. "Something exciting happening on Melrose and La Cienega starting at 11:30 am today!" she wrote. The "exciting" surprise was a large food truck, decked out in photos of the expectant mom eating the desserts made from the baking mixes.

For the event, the Chrissy's Court host wore a ruched brown body-con dress that showed off her growing baby bump. (Teigen and husband John Legend are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4. In September 2020, she suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption.)

The model was in and around the food truck, helping dish out baked goods. Fans in Los Angeles could sample banana bread, mochi pancakes and waffles or white chocolate macadamia cookies, all made from Teigen's baking mixes.

Legend joined in on the fun and attended the food truck, posing with Teigen and fans. Plus, the EGOT winner even recorded a little jingle that played from a megaphone to gather more people to the truck.

For followers outside of L.A., Teigen shared pictures and stories on Instagram. In the caption of her post she wrote, "so much fun!!!!! our 3 baking mixes - chocolatey banana bread, mochi pancake, and salty white chocolate macadamia nut cookies - are officially out and shipping TODAY only on @cravingsbychrissyteigen dot com!! The love was insane today. Thank you all so much for coming out and check out @cravingsbychrissyteigen's stories to see the day!!"

Cravings is Teigen's lifestyle brand which is born out of her cookbooks of the same name. Currently, the brand's website is the only place to purchase the baking mixes. The brand also sells cookware and loungewear.