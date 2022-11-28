Pregnant Blake Lively Proudly Shows Off the 3 Pies She Made for Thanksgiving

The Gossip Girl alum spent the holiday making impressive pies and "turkey pine cones"

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

Published on November 28, 2022 01:11 PM
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty; Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake Lively had one busy Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, the soon-to-be mom of four, 35, shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day dessert table on her Instagram Story, including three decorative pies.

The first pie appeared to have a chocolate base and was covered in leaf and acorn pie crust cut-outs. Leaning into a citrus theme, the second confection was topped with elegantly sliced limes, while the final pie was a square-shaped dessert garnished with fruit and nuts. "Yummm," she wrote alongside the photo.

Along with the tasty-looking sweets, she also shared her Thanksgiving-inspired decorations.

"Family made turkey pine cones ftw," she wrote alongside the adorable decorations sprawled over a flower and plant-filled table.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Her holiday cooking didn't end with the pies. On Sunday, she also shared a special breakfast she made, courtesy of fellow actor and foodie, Stanley Tucci.

"The one and only @stanleytucci taught me how to make a frittata of dreams," she wrote.

Topped with tomatoes and lots of cheese, the Gossip Girl alum hilariously called out her own recipe add-ons. "Just please don't tell him that I add god forsaken amounts of broiled cheese on top because I'm a trash panda."

Blake Lively/Instagram

In September, Lively started the holiday season early by sharing her festive creations on Instagram, ranging from pumpkin bread and cake, to a cooler made out of a real pumpkin.

"To everyone who's email I haven't responded to or call I haven't returned: I'm sorry. I've been busy with urgent matters…" she captioned her post. Clearly Lively is enthusiastic about the holidays because her post included a selfie dressed in Elf-themed pajamas.

One of her most impressive creations was a pumpkin-shaped sourdough bread loaf complete with a crusty stem. Lively commented on her own post to give credit to the content creator who she emulated. "@sourdough_enzo with the original inspo for that bread design!" she added. Along with a photo, Lively posted a "really aggressive ASMR" video of her slicing up the ultra-crusty bread, which she called the "most crunchy and steamy."

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Earlier this month, Lively praised husband Ryan Reynolds for being so supportive of their family.

In an emotional speech before the Spirited actor, 46, accepted the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles, Lively shared behind-the-scenes stories about her husband's dedication to his craft — and his unbounded love for his family.

"This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts," she said.

And the Deadpool star has also exceeded the demands of family life, shared Lively, who is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she said. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

