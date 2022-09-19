Pregnant Blake Lively Is the 'Ultimate Virgo' in Latest Ad for Her Betty Buzz Mixers

Blake Lively is super involved in her non-alcoholic mixers company, Betty Buzz.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35 — who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds — stars in a new commercial that shows just how hands-on she is with Betty Buzz. Throughout the clip above, a shirtless actor boasts about the product while crediting Lively's business approach to her zodiac sign.

"It's Virgo season. The season of ambitious, hard working and sometimes obsessive personalities," the narrator introduces the video. "And this is Betty Buzz, created by notorious Virgo, Blake Lively."

He pours a bottle of the refreshing drink into a glass of ice and continues talking about the beverage.

"Are they the greatest elixirs known to man? Yes. Did this industrious earth sign spend three years perfecting the exact bubble size and quantity for the perfect lightweight explosive pop? 100%," he adds. "Did she give extensive and quite lengthy notes on how to balance the ratio of real fruit juice in every flavor? She's such a Virgo."

He then adds: "So you might have already guessed. She's pretty involved in all things Betty Buzz."

Betty Buzz

The camera zooms out to show Lively holding a fluffy microphone as she meticulously mouths his script. "Too wide," she says, as the camera zooms back in. "Extremely involved," he quips back.

Of course, Lively calls the last shot, giving approval of the tight shot. "Yeah, there you go," she says.

On Thursday, Lively showed off her baby bump for the first time at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she spoke about Betty Buzz and being a working mom. (The couple is already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.)

Taylor Hill/Getty

"I grew up watching a woman be everything: be a mom and also be the hardest working business woman I knew," Lively said of her own mom, Elaine, at the event, according to Vanity Fair. "So it's important for me for my kids to see that you don't have to choose one or the other. I don't need them to choose to be a business woman or mom. They can be both or neither, but [I want] them to see that anything is possible."

After three years of work, Betty Buzz was launched in September 2021. The five flavors — Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer — can either be mixed with liquor or sipped straight from the bottle, like Lively prefers as a non-drinker herself.

In April she debuted her first ad for the company, and told PEOPLE at the time that she considers herself a total "bubble nut" when it comes to sparkling mixers.

"In my not quite humble enough opinion, the key to a sparkling drink is the bubble size," she said. "There must be a ton of bubbles, but they also have to be small and tightly packed together so they explode when you pour your drink, or gulp it from the bottle."

When creating the company, Lively said that she and her team went through "countless trials" to get the carbonation just right.

"So, of course we had to launch our first commercial as one in celebration of our teeny tiny heroes. Bubbles!" she added. "High five for whoever accurately guesses how many times I said bubbles in this statement without rereading."