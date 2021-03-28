Preeti Mistry's Charred Corn with Tamarind Butter & Herbs

Rating: Unrated

"This method adds a tangy brightness that makes sweet corn even more exciting," says chef Preeti Mistry, who stars on an episode of Waffles & Mochi, Michelle Obama's new Netflix food series for kids. "It's like an explosion of flavors!"

By People Staff

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

"This method adds a tangy brightness that makes sweet corn even more exciting," says the chef, who stars on an episode of Waffles & Mochi, Michelle Obama's new Netflix food series for kids. "It's like an explosion of flavors!"

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large stockpot of water to a boil over medium high. Add corn, and cook just until tender, about 5 mintues. Drain and transfer to a plate. Cool 5 minutes. Coat corn evenly with oil, and sprinkle with salt.

    Advertisement

  • Cook butter and tamarind paste (or lime juice) in a small saucepan over medium, whisking often, until melted and fully combined, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Toss together chopped herbs on a large plate, and spread in an even layer.

  • Preheat grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Place corn on hot grates; grill, uncovered until lightly charred on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove corn from grill, and brush with flavored butter. Roll each cob in herb mixture, pressing to adhere. Serve immediately.

Tips

"Keep any leftover chopped herbs wrapped in a paper towel and slipped into a plastic bag to keep them fresh for as long as possible," says Mistry

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com 03/31/2021