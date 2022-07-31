Preeti Mistry's Charred Corn with Tamarind Butter & Herbs
"This method adds a tangy brightness that makes sweet corn even more exciting," says chef Preeti Mistry, who stars on an episode of Waffles & Mochi, Michelle Obama's new Netflix food series for kids. "It's like an explosion of flavors!"
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Ingredients
- 4 ears fresh corn, shucked
- 2 tablespoons peanut oil, vegetable oil or sunflower oil
- 1 tablespoon Kosher salt
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons tamarind paste or 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
- ¼ cup chopped fresh mint
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
Directions
- Step 1Bring a large stockpot of water to a boil over medium high. Add corn, and cook just until tender, about 5 mintues. Drain and transfer to a plate. Cool 5 minutes. Coat corn evenly with oil, and sprinkle with salt.
- Step 2Cook butter and tamarind paste (or lime juice) in a small saucepan over medium, whisking often, until melted and fully combined, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Step 3Toss together chopped herbs on a large plate, and spread in an even layer.
- Step 4Preheat grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Place corn on hot grates; grill, uncovered until lightly charred on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove corn from grill, and brush with flavored butter. Roll each cob in herb mixture, pressing to adhere. Serve immediately.
Tips
"Keep any leftover chopped herbs wrapped in a paper towel and slipped into a plastic bag to keep them fresh for as long as possible," says Mistry